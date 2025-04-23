Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 805.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,760,000 after acquiring an additional 14,430 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $5,110,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPK stock opened at $135.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.76 and its 200 day moving average is $124.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.66. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $136.73.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.84 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

CPK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Chesapeake Utilities to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

