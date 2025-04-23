Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 834.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABM. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in ABM Industries by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in ABM Industries by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABM opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $59.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.13%.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,774.72. This represents a 10.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

