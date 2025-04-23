Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 818.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 81,561 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth about $1,858,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 3.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 61,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after buying an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $75.53. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.00.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $297.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.70 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.68%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCC. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

