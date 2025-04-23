Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 804.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,863 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at WSFS Financial

In other WSFS Financial news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $397,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,780 shares in the company, valued at $7,881,456. This represents a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on WSFS Financial from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WSFS Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Read Our Latest Report on WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.55. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $62.75.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 18.77%. Analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

WSFS Financial Profile

(Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.