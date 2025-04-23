Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 12,737 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURFree Report) by 644.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,737 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AUR. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 431.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,709,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,307 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 394,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AUR. Oppenheimer started coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aurora Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of Aurora Innovation stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $10.77.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AURGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

