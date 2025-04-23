Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 1,871 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 817.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Terex by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Terex by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 63,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 14,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth $2,291,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Terex by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Andra Rush bought 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at $861,463.68. This represents a 6.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Terex from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Terex from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.40. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.26.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Terex’s payout ratio is 13.71%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

