Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 3,249 Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 830.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 393.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,688,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,624,000 after buying an additional 4,535,345 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,557,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,155,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,790,000 after purchasing an additional 949,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,208,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,265,000 after purchasing an additional 602,456 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,263,000 after purchasing an additional 458,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE HASI opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.83. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HASI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Featured Articles

