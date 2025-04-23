Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 3,483 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 813.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,911 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,095,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Simmons First National by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,866,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,742,000 after purchasing an additional 630,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Simmons First National by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,434,000 after purchasing an additional 335,260 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 631,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,000,000 after buying an additional 262,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 692.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 193,856 shares in the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.10). Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $209.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 73.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised Simmons First National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Simmons First National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

