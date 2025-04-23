Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 572 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 42.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,562 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 22.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,233,000 after acquiring an additional 28,003 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $53.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.81 and its 200 day moving average is $69.95. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $48.59 and a 1 year high of $92.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPGP shares. CL King upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Profile

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.