Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 794 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 645.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SKY. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,620,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth about $6,453,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after acquiring an additional 83,120 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 312,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,528,000 after purchasing an additional 69,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the period.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyline Champion

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $451,750.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,107,020.31. This represents a 9.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $408,564.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,290.22. This represents a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

NYSE SKY opened at $81.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $64.82 and a 1 year high of $116.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.80%. Analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.