Sterling Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNXC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Concentrix by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Concentrix by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Concentrix by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Concentrix by 665.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In other news, Director Olivier Duha sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $1,428,622.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,155,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,082,424.24. This represents a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,771.60. The trade was a 1.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,444 shares of company stock worth $1,484,078 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNXC. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Concentrix from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Concentrix from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Concentrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.51. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.21. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.3328 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

