Sterling Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 825.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNW. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,567,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,538 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $15,034,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $7,496,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 25,949,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,387,000 after purchasing an additional 934,175 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,671,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,674,000 after buying an additional 724,557 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GNW opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.95. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

