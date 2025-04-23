Sterling Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYCR. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,766,000 after purchasing an additional 54,834 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 50.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,231,000 after buying an additional 132,662 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,734,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,220,000 after buying an additional 46,127 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -187.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.50. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $23.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Paycor HCM from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut Paycor HCM from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Baird R W lowered Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Paycor HCM from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Profile

(Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.