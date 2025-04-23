Sterling Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 832.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 132,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 35,174 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIG shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $180,415.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,565.76. This represents a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Kevin Symancyk acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.45 per share, for a total transaction of $861,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,289.50. This represents a 42.01 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $56.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.69. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $112.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by $0.23. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.73 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently -168.42%.

Signet Jewelers Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

