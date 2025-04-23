Sterling Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RKT. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 548,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Trading Up 6.7 %

NYSE:RKT opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $21.38.

Rocket Companies Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Rocket Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 801.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RKT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

