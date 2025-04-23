Sterling Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 820.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,727,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,529,000 after acquiring an additional 691,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Burford Capital by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,429,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after purchasing an additional 63,346 shares in the last quarter. Emeth Value Capital LLC acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,980,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 553.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 963,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after buying an additional 815,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,147,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Bogart sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $1,314,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,606,422.85. This trade represents a 16.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Perla sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $43,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,164.29. The trade was a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,500 shares of company stock worth $1,468,305 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Burford Capital Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of BUR stock opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. Burford Capital Limited has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 15.75 and a quick ratio of 15.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.73.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.38 million. Burford Capital had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 8.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burford Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

Burford Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

Featured Articles

