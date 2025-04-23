Sterling Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 811.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,480 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 28.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 317.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 909,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 691,862 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 2,757.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 460,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 444,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining Stock Down 5.0 %

HL stock opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.92 and a beta of 1.77. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $249.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.21 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 3.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Insider Transactions at Hecla Mining

In related news, CEO Robert Krcmarov acquired 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $34,755.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,518.24. This trade represents a 2.02 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kurt Allen sold 9,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $47,630.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,372.16. This trade represents a 8.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,915 shares of company stock valued at $300,000 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.