Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $101,000 Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 761.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director Christopher J. Mettler sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total transaction of $1,596,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,224.48. The trade was a 50.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $96.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SFBS opened at $69.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.89. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.43 and a 1-year high of $101.37.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $131.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.13 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 23.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

