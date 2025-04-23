Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $106,000 Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSY. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Bentley Systems by 21.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 20.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 34,871 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,413,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Bentley Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $53,372.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,703,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,890,575.08. This represents a 0.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day moving average is $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSY. Mizuho cut their price objective on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

