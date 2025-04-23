Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $110,000 Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 705.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 16.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,301,000 after acquiring an additional 143,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,137,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,968,000 after purchasing an additional 75,940 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 358.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 262,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 205,453 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,145,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.41.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

