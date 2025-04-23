Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $112,000 Stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Confluent by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 108,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Confluent by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 24,570 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Confluent by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,007,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.03. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFLT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Confluent from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group raised Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Confluent from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.07.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In other Confluent news, CAO Kong Phan sold 3,175 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $85,280.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 246,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,621,419.76. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $7,516,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,628,937.04. This represents a 33.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,200,746 shares of company stock valued at $38,505,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

