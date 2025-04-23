Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $80,000 Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 789.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,910,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,517,000 after buying an additional 102,263 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,902,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,977,000 after acquiring an additional 116,872 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,907,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,636,000 after purchasing an additional 163,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diodes by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,382,000 after purchasing an additional 61,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DIOD. Baird R W upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Diodes from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $46,513.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,461. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Gary Yu sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $162,516.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,466,219.88. This represents a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,680 shares of company stock valued at $262,267 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Stock Performance

DIOD opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.57. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $86.74.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.27). Diodes had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 3.28%. Equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

