Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $84,000 Stock Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 803.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,487,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,458,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 589,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after buying an additional 222,405 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at $9,315,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,352,000 after acquiring an additional 117,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Hub Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Hub Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

Hub Group Price Performance

HUBG opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.04. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.97 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.98.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 2.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

