Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $85,000 Holdings in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) by 731.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 28,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 18,771 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 730,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,952,000 after buying an additional 324,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 554,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after buying an additional 81,558 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of FUL opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $47.56 and a 12 month high of $87.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $788.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FUL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Baird R W upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on H.B. Fuller from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut H.B. Fuller from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on H.B. Fuller

Insider Activity at H.B. Fuller

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO Celeste Beeks Mastin purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,310. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About H.B. Fuller

(Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.