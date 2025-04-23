Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $88,000 Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 774.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 4,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,812 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $496,887.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,384.32. This trade represents a 37.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $379,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,770.17. This trade represents a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,048 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $102.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.62 and a 200-day moving average of $93.49. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $112.44.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 16.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ATGE shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATGE

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.