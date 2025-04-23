Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $94,000 Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,045 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 438.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Under Armour by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.40 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.12.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

