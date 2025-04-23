Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $94,000 Stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 820.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $25,964,000. Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth about $2,029,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth about $2,509,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,112,000 after buying an additional 339,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

CWK stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.15. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.51.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 1.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CWK shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

