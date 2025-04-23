Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $97,000 Holdings in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amer Sports were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Amer Sports by 250.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,550,000 after purchasing an additional 18,881,504 shares during the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Amer Sports by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,073,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,883,000 after buying an additional 196,380 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Amer Sports by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,606,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,182 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Amer Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,913,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,518,000. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AS opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. Amer Sports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of -158.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.75.

Amer Sports ( NYSE:AS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Amer Sports had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amer Sports from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Amer Sports from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amer Sports has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.36.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

