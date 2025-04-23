Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 819.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,050,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 744,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,246,000 after buying an additional 138,734 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,812,000 after buying an additional 136,507 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $8,080,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 155,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 79,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $42,105.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,050.01. This represents a 1.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 29,402 shares of company stock valued at $653,787 over the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.64.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $65.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.24 and a twelve month high of $91.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.98.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $280.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

