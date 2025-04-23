Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 815.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 158.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 975,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,635,000 after acquiring an additional 598,330 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

GT stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $13.26.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 0.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Free Report)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.