Sterling Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 83.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,165 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.00.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

