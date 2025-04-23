Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,858 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MP. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,284,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MP Materials by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 899,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,035,000 after purchasing an additional 294,806 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $4,550,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $4,484,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $2,340,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MP opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 2.24.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $60.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.71 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 32.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,924. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 489,918 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $13,115,104.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,153,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,650,039.66. The trade was a 3.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,330,015 shares of company stock worth $34,559,781. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.61.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

