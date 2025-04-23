Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,331 Shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHC opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.88. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHC

Sotera Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.