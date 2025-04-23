Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,228 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 850.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 193.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.68. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $22.49.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $322.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.07 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

In other news, President Angela M. Snyder sold 13,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $275,632.18. Following the sale, the president now owns 63,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,580.58. This trade represents a 17.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

