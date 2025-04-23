Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 527 Shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 786.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enpro were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Enpro by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 537,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,719,000 after purchasing an additional 101,257 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Enpro by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 717,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Enpro by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enpro by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Enpro by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enpro Price Performance

Shares of NPO opened at $141.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.59. Enpro Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.50 and a 52-week high of $214.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.46.

Enpro Increases Dividend

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Enpro’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enpro

In other Enpro news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total transaction of $199,061.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Enpro from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

