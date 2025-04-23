Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,555 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 836.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,122,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,111,000 after purchasing an additional 90,293 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,786,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,064,000 after acquiring an additional 355,262 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,028,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,498,000 after acquiring an additional 59,339 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,221,000 after acquiring an additional 60,746 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

EBC stock opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 6.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

Insider Transactions at Eastern Bankshares

In other news, CFO R David Rosato acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,000. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

