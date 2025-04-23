Sterling Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 813.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICUI. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 15.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 24.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,130,000 after acquiring an additional 25,031 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in ICU Medical by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical stock opened at $130.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.36 and a 12 month high of $196.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 0.86.

ICUI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $209.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $97.00 price target on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.67.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

