Sterling Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Wendy’s by 670.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wendy’s by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendy’s Stock Down 0.2 %

WEN stock opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $574.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.17 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

