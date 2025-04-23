Sterling Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Capula Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 455,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,532,000 after buying an additional 238,678 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,026,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.24. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $36.56 and a 52 week high of $56.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -941.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

