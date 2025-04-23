Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 309 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 11.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 675,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,598,000 after purchasing an additional 66,842 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 3.2% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 38,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 25.8% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $242.77 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.92 and a 1 year high of $249.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.16 and its 200-day moving average is $218.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RSG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Republic Services from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.38.

In other news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,931.20. This trade represents a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

