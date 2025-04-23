TD Cowen Downgrades Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) to Hold

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $78.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GPN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.36.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Global Payments

Global Payments Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of GPN opened at $71.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $127.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.52.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 5.6% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 22.4% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 24.3% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 44,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $253,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.