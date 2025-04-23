TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Lowered to $98.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on TFI International from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of TFI International from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.07.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $78.56 on Tuesday. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $72.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 18.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TFI International will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in TFI International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

