Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,087 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Third Coast Bancshares were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCBX. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 254.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 13,948 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 41,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBX opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.28.

Third Coast Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 10.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCBX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Third Coast Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James downgraded Third Coast Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In related news, insider William Bobbora bought 2,000 shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.35 per share, with a total value of $64,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,021.65. This represents a 5.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

