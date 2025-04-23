TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 192,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,962 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $10,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,685,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,387 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in TotalEnergies by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,886,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,309,000 after buying an additional 471,291 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $156,044,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,648,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,342,000 after acquiring an additional 192,858 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,058,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,193,000 after acquiring an additional 196,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.10 price objective (down previously from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of TTE stock opened at $59.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.45. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $52.78 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

