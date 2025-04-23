Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 7,520 Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DJT. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $11,397,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,650,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $977,000. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Trump Media & Technology Group news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 21,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $431,709.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,828.50. This represents a 8.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Swider sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,014.73. This trade represents a 11.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Shares of DJT opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $56.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 45.33 and a quick ratio of 47.49.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

