Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pearson in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Pearson by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 844,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after buying an additional 279,369 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pearson by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 24,699 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Pearson in the fourth quarter worth about $4,780,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pearson by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.42. Pearson plc has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.2092 per share. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares set a $18.00 target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Pearson Profile

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

