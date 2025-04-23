Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 415 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $82.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.66. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.97 and a 12-month high of $89.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1466 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

