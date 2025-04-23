Townsquare Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,614 Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Trimble by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 159,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,279,000 after acquiring an additional 71,891 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,594,000 after purchasing an additional 136,452 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 376,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,560,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Trimble by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In other Trimble news, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $411,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $153,702.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,529.98. The trade was a 17.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Trimble Price Performance

Trimble stock opened at $58.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $77.78.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

