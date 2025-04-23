Townsquare Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 102,588 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $754,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AHR opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $31.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average is $28.14. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -62.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is -370.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.