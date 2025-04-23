Townsquare Capital LLC Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,785,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,310,000 after acquiring an additional 565,821 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,844,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,729,000 after acquiring an additional 284,271 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,843,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,669,000 after purchasing an additional 109,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,986,000 after purchasing an additional 48,491 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $150,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $79.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.51. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $70.90 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EMN shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.08.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

